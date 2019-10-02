Grants Pass police complete distracted driving, DUII patrols

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police in Grants Pass are announcing the results of their latest distracted driving and DUII enforcement patrols.
The targeted enforcement period took place during the month of September as officers concentrated on finding impaired drivers.
Officers found a total of 17 people who were allegedly driving under the influence of intoxicants. 55 drivers were cited or arrested for driving while suspended. 15 more were cited for using their cell phones while driving.
“The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety encourages the motoring public to plan ahead and designate a sober driver,” officers said. “Police also encourage citizens who witness suspected impaired drivers to contact police immediately.”