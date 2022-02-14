Grants Pass Police Department asking for the public’s assistance in identifying serial arsonist

Grants Pass, Ore. – The Grants Pass Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a serial arsonist who set numerous dumpsters ablaze in the area of Grants Pass Parkway and NE Beacon Drive Sunday evening and Monday morning. The male suspect, who was captured on surveillance video from one of the neighboring businesses, is described as a white male adult wearing a blue jacket and orange camouflage pants. Firefighters from Grants Pass Fire and Rescue were able to contain and extinguish the fires inside the dumpsters without damage spreading to adjacent buildings.

Anyone having information related to the identification of the arsonist is asked to contact the Grants Pass Police Department at 541-450-6260 and refer to case #22-6896.