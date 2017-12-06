Grants Pass police investigate stabbing

Grants Pass, Ore.- A call regarding a fight in a parking lot lead to the discovery of a stabbing victim in Grants Pass Tuesday night.
Grants Pass Department of Public Safety received the first call about the incident just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. Officers were told there was a physical disturbance between and man and woman in a parking lot on NW 6th Street. When officers arrived on scene, they couldn’t find the two people involved.
About half an hour later, a second call came in reporting a man had been stabbed near the first location. The caller told 911 the victim was being driven to Three Rivers Medical Center for treatment.
Investigators went to the hospital where they found the victim to be stable. As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made and the names of the people involved had not been released.