Jacksonville to consider Uber and Lyft

Jacksonville, Ore.- Jacksonville city councilors are looking to draft an ordinance to allow ride-sharing businesses like Uber and Lyft to come to the city.
This, after the companies launched in Medford over the weekend.
The city said it will consider following the city of Central Point’s policy.
Ashland is also considering a similar change.
