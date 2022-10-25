Grants Pass police seek attempted carjacking suspect

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police in Grants Pass are asking for help identifying an attempted carjacking suspect.

Investigators said at about 11:35 a.m. Monday, a man tried to pull a 66-year-old driver out of her car near “Udders Ice Cream and Gelato” on 7th Street in Grants Pass.

According to police, the man also tried to grab the woman’s keys before two bystanders intervened and stopped the attack. However, the suspect got away.

The Grants Pass Police Department estimates the man was in his 20s. He reportedly had short brown hair, a slender build, and was wearing blue jeans, boots, and a dark hooded sweatshirt from Diamond Lake. The back of the sweatshirt read “To Fish or Not to Fish.”

Anyone with further information is asked to call GPPD.