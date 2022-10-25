Hiker rescued from Pacific Crest Trail

DESCHUTES NATIONAL FOREST, Ore. – A hiker was rescued by a search and rescue team from Douglas County.

On Friday, October 21, a 57-year-old man from Weaverville, California called 9-1-1 and said he was trying to hike the Pacific Crest Trail in Klamath County but got caught in bad weather and needed help.

The hiker told first responders his clothing, sleeping bag, and other camping supplies were soaked with rainwater and he was experiencing symptoms of hypothermia.

Due to a shortage of resources, Klamath County Search and Rescue asked for assistance from neighboring Douglas County.

After that, search and rescue members were able to find the hiker near Summit Lake.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the man was given dry clothing and taken to a waiting warm vehicle at the trailhead before being taken to Roseburg so his family could pick him up.