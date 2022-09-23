South Medford janitor found guilt of attempted murder

MEDFORD, Ore.– A former South Medford High School custodian allegedly planned mass shootings at local schools.

He was found guilty, except for insanity, of attempted murder in the second degree Thursday.

Kristopher Clay was sentenced to 20 years and will be taken to the Oregon State Hospital.

The Jackson County DA’s office said they’re pleased with the ruling.

The 24 year-old surrendered to police last summer.

Medford Police said he said he was having homicidal thoughts and planned on carrying them out.

Detectives seized several guns, ammunition, tactical gear and writings at different locations locally.

Deputy DA Ruby Herriott said, “Jackson County takes these kinds of cases very seriously. We want to protect our most vulnerable victims which are children, and so we do take threats to schools very seriously here in Jackson County.”

Herriott said Clay was diagnosed with schizophrenia, as well as another psychotic disorder.

He will serve his two decades under the care of the Oregon State Psychiatric Review Board.