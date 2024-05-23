Grants Pass Rotary to give away 500 kids books during Boatnik parade

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass Rotary members will be giving out hundreds of books to children during Boatnik to support early literacy.

Books will be handed out Saturday morning during the parade, which begins at 10 a.m. on the corner of 6th and C streets in Grants Pass.

The rotary club wants to promote reading through the partnership between the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program and Josephine Community Library.

“Giving children books is the perfect way to serve our community,” said Tina Gotchall, library board member and Rotary club president. “The partnership between Rotary, the library, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library helps spark a child’s love of reading, and we are honored to be a part of that.”

Under the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, every month kids under the age of 5 receive a free age appropriate book by mail. In Josephine County, the program is made possible thanks to financial support from Grants Pass Rotary Club and a 50% matching grant from the State of Oregon.

Children can be registered at library branches in Grants Pass, Illinois Valley, Williams, and Wolf Creek or online at the Josephine Community Library website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.