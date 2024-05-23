CHP looking for driver of Ford that crashed into veteran’s cemetery fence

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. – Officers with California Highway Patrol out of Redding are looking for the driver of a vehicle that collided into the fence at a veteran’s cemetery early Thursday morning.

According to a post on its Facebook page, CHP says an unknown Ford crashed into a perimeter fence of the Northern California Veterans Cemetery on Gas Point Road.

The incident happened right around 2:30 a.m.

Police say they believe the driver then took off south on Gas Point Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP-Redding Area Office at 530-225-0500.

