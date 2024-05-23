Valley Fire now at 536 acres in Modoc County

MODOC COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews battling the Valley Fire are working to reduce environmental impact and secure fire containment lines by conducting controlled burns Thursday.

The fire which ignited Tuesday afternoon in the Jess Valley area of the South Warner Mountains, is now at 536 acres.

The acreage has held steady overnight but is almost double the 270 acres it was mapped at Tuesday night.

According to the Modoc National Forest, Thursday’s controlled burns may produce smoke columns visible to nearby communities.