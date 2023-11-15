Grants Pass School District breaks ground on new home for GPFlex Program

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass School District is breaking ground on the new home for the GP FLEX program.

GPFlex is an alternative education opportunity for kids in 6th through 12th grade, which allows students to work online and have a hybrid schedule.

The new buildings will increase access to 9th through 12th graders but giving them a space for one on one support and on site opportunities to connect with their peers.

GPSD says that they hope for the campus to be operational by early next year.

