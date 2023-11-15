Crater Cross Country Places 2nd at Regionals in Boise

BOISE, Idaho. – The Crater High School High School Cross Country team continued its championship season at the Northwest Regional Championships in Boise.

The Comets were already crowned 5A State Champions and went head-to-head against the best teams in the Northwest on Saturday.

Crater ended up taking second place at the regional competition with the strong performance from Junior Tyrone Gorze.

Crater’s next stop is the Nike National Competition in Portland on December 2.

