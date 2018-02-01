Grants Pass Schools are hoping to residents will pay for updates

Ninety degrees that how hot classrooms can get at some Grants Pass schools.
“I walked into a first grade classroom two years ago and the kids were all sitting … on the cool tile floor with the lights out, three fans on, and wet towels on the neck,” Kirk Kolb, Grants Pass School District Superintendent said.
The lack of air conditioning is one of the reasons the Grants Pass School Board is seeking community support to improve facilities.
“A lot of ongoing maintenance that’s getting harder to harder to take care of,” Kolb said.
Along with adding air conditioning, the board would like to address its leaking roof issues and overcrowding in its middle schools.
“We are currently occupying every extra space we can in our schools,” he said. “We’ve even turned closets into small learning spaces.”
More than 50 parents, students, and staff attended Thursday’s informational meeting to see if they all share the same vision.
“Really giving them a voice in what our schools should be providing in education,” Kolb said.
It’s early in the process but Kolb is hopeful positive changes are coming soon.
“I believe that our community believes in education and our children,” said he.
A final price tag for improvements has not been set, but estimates are over a $100 million.
Kolb says addressing these needs could lead to an increase in both attendance and graduation rates. The hope is to have a bond on the May or November ballot this year.