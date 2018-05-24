Home
North Korea summit canceled

(NBC News) – President Trump has canceled his highly anticipated summit meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

In a letter addressed to Kim, Pres. Trump blamed the cancellation on what he calls “tremendous anger and open hostility” in a recent statement issued by North Korea.

He added that it’s “inappropriate, at this time” to have the summit.

The announcement comes shortly North Korea was said to have destroyed a nuclear test site and after the recent release of three American detainees.

The meeting was set to take place June 12th in Singapore.

