North Korea summit canceled

(NBC News) – President Trump has canceled his highly anticipated summit meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.
In a letter addressed to Kim, Pres. Trump blamed the cancellation on what he calls “tremendous anger and open hostility” in a recent statement issued by North Korea.
He added that it’s “inappropriate, at this time” to have the summit.
The announcement comes shortly North Korea was said to have destroyed a nuclear test site and after the recent release of three American detainees.
The meeting was set to take place June 12th in Singapore.
