UPDATE: Missing Grants Pass woman found safe, police say

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass police say a woman reported missing and possibly in danger, has been found safe and returned home.

On Friday, investigators said Gianna Carpenedo walked away from her home late Thursday night. In the alert, police said she was last seen in the area of Darnelle Lane at Leonard Road in the southwest portion of Grants Pass.

Police shared on Saturday morning that she returned home, but did not provide any more specific details.

The department thanked everyone for their assistance in the case.