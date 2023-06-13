Medford woman arrested after stolen truck crashed into Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a Medford woman was arrested after a stolen truck crashed into the Rogue River.

According to police, the vehicle was reported stolen in rural Grants Pass. Rogue River Police located the truck on the Rogue River Highway.

The suspect, Quanah Lee Dunlap, 24 of Medford, ran from the truck but left it in gear. The truck crashed into the river and Dunlap was arrested.

Dunlap was booked into Jackson County Jail for theft, criminal mischief, identity theft, trespassing, interfering, and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

