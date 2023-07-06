Neighbor witnesses Tuesday night’s fatal RV fire in west Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – An overnight RV fire in a west Medford neighborhood turns deadly.

When Medford fire arrived on scene an RV was fully engulfed in flames.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before,” one neighbor said.

Medford Fire had a busy night on the Fourth of July.

Around 8 p.m., crews responded to an RV fire at the 800 block of South Columbus Ave.

The fire had spread to a house on the property, a nearby tree and a neighbor’s lawn.

One neighbor witnessed the whole thing.

“I just saw something catch my eye, and it was a lot of black smoke, and then I saw all the flames and I immediately called 9-1-1 and ran across the street to warn the neighbors because they would have no idea,” a neighbor said.

Medford Fire confirmed one person and two dogs died in the fire.

Fire chief Eric Thompson says firefighters were unable to enter the RV.

“In this case there was so much fire with 100% involvement we could not put firefighters in that involvement, it’s just not possible,” he said.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, the neighbor, who’s name is Laurel, said she isn’t surprised a fire happened near this home.

She said she’s notified the city about the property, as there is a noticeable amount of miscellaneous items in the front yard, creating potential fire hazards.

“I would hope that the city would get it cleaned up, because I‘m sure that dozens of people have called over the last five years to try to get somebody to clean it up,” she said. “Because we were afraid something like that would happen and we definitely don’t want a repeat of all the fires from 2020.”

The city of Medford tells us the family of the deceased has been notified, nut at this time, their identity is not being released.

