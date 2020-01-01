Grassroots clean-up crew offers Christmas tree pick-up

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – On New Year’s Day a grassroots, roadside clean-up group is offering to help many residents get rid of their drying Christmas trees.
Wednesday and Thursday Eagle Cares is holding a Christmas tree pick-up. They’ll collect trees in Eagle Point, Shady Cove and White City. Community members can contact the group and they’ll come by to pick-up the tree. Eagle Cares just asks that people make a $3 donation per tree, which will go towards disposal efforts throughout the year. The dead trees then go to Biomass.
Those interested can contact the Eagle Cares group organizer Steve Huntoon through Facebook messenger.