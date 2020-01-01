Police step up DUII patrols for New Year’s Eve

MEDFORD, Ore. — It’s New Year’s Eve and the night’s festivities are just beginning.
Many people will be out for Tuesday evening for parties or with friends in celebration. But as you ring in the new year, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind you, you don’t want to start off 2020 with an arrest.
Every year, it says they get a high number of calls on New Year’s eve, so the extra manpower is essential.
Several law enforcement agencies will be joining the “saturation patrols.”
Deputies will be out looking for drivers who are intoxicated or impaired whether it be from alcohol, marijuana, or any other controlled substance.
“People think ‘oh, I can drive just fine with whatever I’ve ingested.’ They think they can, but they can’t. There are things that give them away and everyone on duty tonight will be looking for that whether they’re here just for DUI’s or not,” said Mike Moran, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The agency is hoping for a safe New Year’s Eve with nobody hurt or putting others at risk.
Deputies say it’s important to make good decisions, plan ahead, and if you’re going to drink, have a designated driver.
Remember to be careful out there and don’t give them the opportunity to pull you over.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.