Grocery workers vote to authorize strike against Oregon Fred Meyer & Quality Food Centers

SOUTHERN OREGON, —29,000 essential grocery workers in Oregon and southwest Washington have voted to authorize their union to call for a strike. It claims there are unfair labor practices by Fred Meyer and Quality Food Centers.

Non-profit, United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 555 represents the workers. It says the group has been in negotiations for a new contract for the same grocery workers since July.

Fred Meyer and QFC have agreed to continue the bargaining process on December 14th, 15h, and 16th.