Grocery workers vote to authorize strike against Oregon Fred Meyer & Quality Food Centers

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King December 12, 2021

SOUTHERN OREGON, —29,000 essential grocery workers in Oregon and southwest Washington have voted to authorize their union to call for a strike. It claims there are unfair labor practices by Fred Meyer and Quality Food Centers.

Non-profit, United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 555 represents the workers. It says the group has been in negotiations for a new contract for the same grocery workers since July.

Fred Meyer and QFC have agreed to continue the bargaining process on December 14th, 15h, and 16th.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.