UScellular spreads holiday joy with $5k donation to Phoenix HS

PHOENIX, Ore. —UScellular is making the holiday season a little brighter for one local high school. The organization reached out to Phoenix High School to see what was on its list this year.

The school said it would love to have shoes for its students displaced by the Almeda Fire. UScellular is donating $5,000 in shoes, enough for 16 Phoenix High families.

“I think anytime you’re able to give back to your community it feels fantastic, it feels really good to be able to give back and be able to really help the students when they need it most,” said Sarah Pearson with UScellular.

The company will bring the donation to the students Monday in a holiday-themed truck.

Uscellular says this is one of more than 70 other donations it’s making this holiday season.