Group raising money for charity during cross country drive

Ashland, Ore.- A group of recent college graduates are touring the country in an effort to raise money for underprivileged children. Their travels recently brought them to southern Oregon.
Dillon Cecchi, Jesse Jergensen, Luke Guisto and Shawn Sullivan are traveling 10,000 miles in a bus they call the Green Monster. They started their trip on the east coast, have traveled 5,000 miles across country and will soon begin heading back east.
“We kind of realized on that whim that we’ll never get a chance like this again so we might as well take this opportunity.”
The group has stopped in Nashville, New Orleans and several cities throughout Texas, Nevada, Arizona and California. Tuesday, their journey took them to southern Oregon.
“The outdoors here are similar in ways, but I feel like they’re bigger,” said one of the travelers. “There are grander things to see. We saw some waterfalls- you don’t get those on the east coast.”
While the residents of the Green Monster Bus are enjoying the cross country jaunt, they’re also raising money. Each mile they drive represents a dollar for the David Ortiz Children’s Fund. The fund is committed to helping children in New England and the Dominican Republic who don’t have access to the critical pediatric services they need.
By raising $10,000, the group will be able to help two children in need.
“The fact that we can drive around the country and do it for a cause… makes it worth it and makes it more important.”
The friends have already reached half of their goal. They’re hoping to raise the other half before their trip ends in two weeks.
Anyone who would like to donate to the cause can do so through the group’s website.