Local girl in national essay contest

Medford, Ore.– One seventh grader at Hedrick Middle School is in the running to win a national essay contest.
The anti-drug contest asks students to write about their “Natural High“.
Susan Hold, a health teacher at Hedrick Middle School said a person’s natural high can be anything.
“It can be anything that you love to do that is good for you. It can be music, it can be art, it can be anything,” Holt said.
Seventh grader Jaiden Gallery is one of the finalists in the competition. Gallery is no stranger to the affects of drugs.
“Both of my parents were on drugs and alcohol. So growing up I always had it around me, it was nothing new,”Gallery said.
Eventually the problem got so bad, Gallery was removed from her parents home. She was split up from all but one of her siblings and moved in with her grandparents.
“It tears families apart really. Like my family could have been great,”Gallery said.
In Gallery’s essay, she says soccer is her natural high. She said soccer keeps her busy and out of trouble.
Gallery is hoping her essay can inspire kids going through a hard time.
“You don’t have to be like your parents, you can do whatever you want to do and be yourself,” Gallery said.
In order for Gallery to win, she needs to collect votes. The competition ends this week, the last chance to vote is Jun. 16. You can vote here.