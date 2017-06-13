Proposed law would allow Oregon’s new drivers to preregister to vote

Salem, Ore.- A bill to allow Oregon teenagers to preregister to vote is heading to the Governor’s desk.
Senate Bill 802 would allow 16-year-olds to preregister to vote when they go to the DMV. Under current Oregon law, an otherwise qualified person who is at least 17 years old can preregister to vote.
Sponsors of the bill say lowering the age will help more people take advantage of the Motor Voter law, which automatically registers people to vote when they get or renew their license. Nearly 20,000 16-year-olds who are licensed in Oregon every year.
Currently, 11 states and the District of Columbia allow 16-year-olds to preregister to vote.