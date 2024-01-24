Guns seized, suspect arrested for fentanyl dealing in Klamath Falls area

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A suspect was arrested Tuesday after investigators found over two pounds of fentanyl and 33 guns during search warrants in Klamath Falls.

According to the Klamath Falls Police Department, Ashley K Childress, 37, was arrested for distributing fentanyl in Klamath Falls since 2023.

Investigators say drugs and guns were taken directly from Childress during the search. Police also found currency believed to be resulted from fentanyl sales.

Childress was booked into Klamath County Jail for unlawful possession and delivery of fentanyl.

Police say residents are encouraged to report drug activity to Klamath Falls Police Department Tip Line at 541-883-5334.

