Guns seized, suspect arrested for fentanyl dealing in Klamath Falls area

Posted by Taylar Ansures January 24, 2024

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A suspect was arrested Tuesday after investigators found over two pounds of fentanyl and 33 guns during search warrants in Klamath Falls.

According to the Klamath Falls Police Department, Ashley K Childress, 37, was arrested for distributing fentanyl in Klamath Falls since 2023.

Investigators say drugs and guns were taken directly from Childress during the search. Police also found currency believed to be resulted from fentanyl sales.

Childress was booked into Klamath County Jail for unlawful possession and delivery of fentanyl.

Police say residents are encouraged to report drug activity to Klamath Falls Police Department Tip Line at 541-883-5334.

Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
