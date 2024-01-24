Community Cupids cards needed in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Central Point Parks and Rec is looking to brighten the day of local seniors. It’s bringing back its Community Cupid program for Valentine’s Day.

Community Cupids is a voluntary event that asks residents, schools, and businesses to make or purchase cards, and then fill them out with a heartfelt message.

The cards will go to Central Point senior citizens for Valentine’s Day.

If you would like to help, you can fill out their registration form here: https://www.centralpointoregon.gov/parksrec/page/community-cupids

The cards need to be dropped off at the Central Point City Hall (235 South Haskell Street – second floor, look for sign and dropbox) by February 7th.

