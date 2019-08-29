Gyda Fire 57% contained

APPLEGATE, Ore. – The Gyda Fire burning in the Applegate Valley is now fully lined and 57% contained.
The Oregon Department of Forestry’s Southwest Oregon District said the Gyda Fire started at about 3:50 p.m. on August 27 in the 11000 block of Highway 238 between Applegate and Ruch.
As crews fought the Gyda Fire, two outbuildings were damaged, but 12 homes were successfully defended by firefighters.
By 6:10 p.m., air tankers were able to line the fire with retardants as crews and bulldozers worked to reinforce those lines.
On Wednesday morning, the fire was 100% lined at an estimated 55 acres in size. The acreage was later revised to 54.
ODF said on Thursday morning, the fire was 57% contained as crews pushed forward with mop-up operations. Crews were expected to push 150 feet past the fire’s perimeter as the day progressed.
The cause of the Gyda Fire remains under investigation.