Habitat for Humanity’s new project

MEDFORD, Ore. – Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity will start a new project in Medford.

Habitat received a $875,000 grant from Oregon Housing and Community Services to build housing on Grand View Avenue in Medford.

The project will include eight two story townhouse-style dwellings.

“It provides stable and secure home ownership which can often break a cycle of poverty within people at that low income range.”, said Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity.

The non-profit said they hope to start construction by the fall.

They are waiting for approval from the city of Medford for the proposed subdivision.

The state has given a 3-year timeline to recipients of the grant to complete the project.

Once the building is finished the homes will be given to select people and they will carry the mortgage for 30 years with no interest.

