Search for mushroom hunter continues

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Jackson County Search and Rescue continued its search for a missing mushroom hunter now missing for 3 weeks.

Ashland man, John Early described as a 6’2” white man with red hair and blue eyes and weighing about 200 pounds.

Several local search and rescue crews worked with the Jackson County Search and Rescue team in finding early.

The scale of their search has now been reduced and only local resources are involved.

“We are searching for most days and just trying to fill in gaps that we had in our first search are and we found nothing yet that we directly tied to the missing mushroom hunter”, said Jackson County Search and Rescue.

Search and Rescue was optimistic about finding him and requests people to share any information on the case that they can.

