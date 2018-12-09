Habitat holds first ever Christmas Shoppe

MEDFORD, Ore.– Habitat for Humanity in Medford is holding its first ever Christmas Shoppe this weekend.
Over the year, the Re-Store has been collecting items donated that are now being sold at the organization’s administration office next door.
With a variety of trees, lights, ornaments, and Santa items, the organization is happy to provide a fun outlet for community members to do a little Christmas shopping.
“Decided to save them and have a big grand sale of Christmas items,” said Denise James. “It’s brought a lot of new people to us and it’s just a great opportunity to have a good selection to look at.”
All of the funds raised from the Shoppe will go towards the many programs the organization runs in the valley.
The Christmas Shoppe will be open on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
