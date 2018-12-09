Learning renters rights, organization offers workshops

MEDFORD, Ore.– A two-day workshop outlining renter’s rights in Oregon wrapped up its final class late Saturday.
Put together by the Community Alliance of Tenants, participants were taught how to defend their homes from a variety of issues.
From evictions to rent increases, the organization says with the housing crisis many in southern Oregon are feeling the effects.
“A lot of our tenants are asking us where are we gonna go as tenants when the rents are way to high for us to afford anymore,” said Pam Phan, policy and organizing director for the alliance. “This has been going on for a long time for a lot of people – especially for poor and working people have been working really hard to stay stably housed.”
The Community Alliance of Tenants plans to host more workshops like these in the future. To find out more you can learn more from their website.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.