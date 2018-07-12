Hammonds return to Oregon after presidential pardon

BURNS, Ore. (KGW) – Father and son ranchers Steven and Dwight Hammond are waking up at home in central Oregon this morning.
The two, originally sentenced to five years in prison for setting fire on federal land, flew home Wednesday afternoon just days after they were pardoned by President Trump.
Neither would talk about their arrest or the stand-off by supporters who took over the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in protest. They did thank those who stood by them during their time of incarceration.
“I don’t know if everybody knows but we received thousands of letters,” Steven Hammond said before getting a little choked-up. “Um… we love you guys! There’s a there’s a time you get to that point, a letter means a lot.”
Dwight Hammond said, “You people have to be the ones that do that. I’m we’re used up, burned up, give up.”