Happy Camp Complex in N. California 11,000+ acres, 4% contained

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters in the Klamath National Forest are taking advantage of the cooler weather to make progress on the Happy Camp Complex.

The complex now burning more than 11,000 acres is about 4% contained as of Wednesday morning.

Within that complex, the Block and Townsend fires are both fully contained and the Den Fire is getting close to 95% containment while the Gold Fire and Scott Fire are 40% to 35% contained.

