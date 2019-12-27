Home
Happy Camp man arrested with samurai sword and meth

YREKA, Calif. — A sheriff’s deputy in Siskiyou County arrested a man with a samurai sword suspected of making criminal threats this week.

A deputy searched for the suspect after they received a report of a man making criminal threats.

The deputy then pulled over a vehicle reportedly being driven by the suspect.

49-year-old David Lee Mcburney of Happy Camp was driving the vehicle and later arrested.

Mcburney was on post-release community supervision.

A search of the vehicle revealed a samurai sword, meth and other drug paraphenalia, the sheriff’s office said.

Mcburney was arrested for illegal possession of the sword among other charges.

He’s been booked at the Siskiyou County Jail in Yreka.

