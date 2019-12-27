Grants Pass celebrates first ever Menorah Lighting

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — On the fifth night of Hanukkah, local residents took part in Grants Pass’s first-ever Menorah Lighting Thursday.
Hanukkah, or the Festival of Lights, celebrates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. It dates back more than 2,000 years ago. The Jewish holiday recognizes a struggle for religious freedom and when a small bit of oil is said to have lasted eight days.
“As its brought down Jewish teaching, really the truth is each one of us is really a menorah, we all have that beautiful flame and light to give to others,” said Rabbi Avi Zwiebel, Chabad Jewish Center.
The menorah is a part of the eight-day Hanukkah observance. It has nine lights. The ninth serving to light the other eight, one per night of Hanukkah.
A couple dozen people from the Rogue Valley showed up for the event. Hanukkah ends on Monday.
