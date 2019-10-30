Harris campaign cuts spending, focuses on Iowa

BALTIMORE, Md. – Senator Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign is cutting “several dozen” staffers and spending at its Baltimore headquarters and will now focus its efforts in Iowa.
In a memo to staff, her campaign also announced pay cuts for top staff and consultants.
Many staffers currently in New Hampshire, Nevada, California, and at headquarters will re-deploy to Iowa, part of an all-out effort in the nation’s first caucus state.
Harris has slipped in the polls since a high-profile debate moment in June when she confronted Joe Biden on desegregation and busing.
Her financial momentum has also waned despite a heavy schedule of fundraisers during the fall.
A new national poll of the Democratic field released by USA Today shows Harris winning only 3 percent support.