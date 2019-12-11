Harvey Weinstein in court for allegedly violating terms of parole

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – Bail has been increased for disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
The 67-year-old, who suffered a back injury in an august car accident, arrived at a New York City courthouse using a walker.
On Wednesday, a judge agreed with the prosecution’s request to raise Weinstein’s bail from $1 million to $5 million.
Prosecutors wanted the increase arguing Weinstein has violated terms of his bail by mishandling his ankle monitoring system.
The judge, however, rejected prosecution calls to put Weinstein in jail over the alleged violation.
Weinstein is scheduled to go on trial next month for rape and sexual assault.
He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Weinstein is scheduled to undergo back surgery Thursday.