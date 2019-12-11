Whale Watching Week returns

DEPOE BAY, Ore. – If you’re looking for some post-Christmas activities, you may want to consider whale watching on the Oregon Coast.
At the end of December, thousands of gray whales are migrating south along the coast.
To mark the occiasion, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is inviting visitors to celebrate with the annual Winter Whale Watch Week from December 27 through December 31.
During Whale Watch Week, trained volunteers will be stationed at over 20 whale-watching sites. They’ll be ready to answer questions and help spot whales between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. each day.
You can find a list of all of the sites HERE.
If you can’t make it to the coast, Oregon State Parks will be live streaming from Depoe Bay HERE.