Hateful graffiti stuns Southern Oregon town

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — A hateful message sprayed across cars, stores, and on fences in Cave Junction. The graffiti spelling “k-k-k” is disturbing to many in the small Josephine County community.
“I haven’t seen anything like that here… I think ever,” said Scott Taylor, owner of Taylor’s Sausage.
Cave Junction residents woke up to a hateful message over the weekend, shaking up the community.
“It was all painted up, down one side of the car,” said Scott. “In the back of the car, several fences, and grocery stores down the street…”
Police say it all happened in the early morning hours Saturday.
It’s a disturbing sight for many, especially for Taylor. His family’s owned Taylor’s Sausages downtown for 50 years.
“…that’s not something we want to see anywhere,” he said.
Popular places like Taylors, Shop Smart, and even a private residence were effected.
Residents at the home didn’t want to be on camera but told NBC5 News it was more than just graffiti. They found a hatchet, knife, and more weapons on the hoods of their cars.
Police say it’s an isolated incident and they have no reason to believe it was a hate crime. Still, residents say they are deeply disturbed by the message.
“We have a lot of growing up to do here still,” said Karel Sedlacek, Cave Junction resident.
“It was a little shocking to be perfectly honest… people around here are usually a little more tolerant,” said Aaron Lauda, Cave Junction resident.
The individual responsible has been charged with criminal mischief and is behind bars, so police say the investigation is now closed.
