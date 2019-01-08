Rogue River hires new chief but a familiar face

ROGUE RIVER, Ore.– Rogue River has a new police chief.
Former Talent Police Chief Curtis Whipple was offered the position last Friday and began his first day as chief on Monday. After enjoying retirement for about six months, Whipple says he knew he had to come back.
“Did a lot of traveling with the family and just decided it was just time to come back into the police force,” he said over the phone. “You know, police work is a calling and it’s something that once it gets in your blood, I guess it has a hard time getting out.”
Chief Whipple says his career in law enforcement first began at Rogue River back in 1989. From there he moved to Central Point, then to Medford Police Department where he spent the majority of his career.
Then in 2016, Whipple who had made his way up to lieutenant with MPD moved to become the chief of the Talent Police Department. He then said he was retiring in the summer of 2018.
Now though, he’s back and he says he is happy to receive the job and make his career come full circle.
