Head of Homeland Security arrives in Portland, criticizes protest response

He, as well as the U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams — the chief federal law officer in the state — and representatives of the Portland police officers.
Meanwhile early Thursday morning, Portland police moved out protestors camped out in Lownsdale Square overnight. That’s the city park across from the courthouse.
Police arrested nine people for charges including interfering with a police officer and trespassing.
One Portlander told KOIN, “The police never declared a riot. So it’s kind of weird they just pushed people out all of a sudden.”
The city temporarily closed the park and Chapman Square next to it as well. Both are now filled with damage to bathrooms, benches and public art.
As for the head of Homeland Security, he’s taking a shot at the mayor and the governor. In a statement, he said, “The city of Portland has been under siege for 47 straight days by a violent mob while local political leaders refuse to restore order to protect their city. Instead of addressing violent criminals in their communities, local and state leaders are instead focusing on placing blame on law enforcement and requesting fewer officers in their community. DHS will not abdicate its solemn duty to protect federal facilities and those within them.”
KOIN asked Governor Brown about the visit. She responded saying, “This political theater from President Trump has nothing to do with public safety. Now he is deploying federal officers to patrol the streets of Portland in a blatant abuse of power.”
Mayor Wheeler’s office confirmed he is not meeting with the secretary. But it looks like the mayor did get one thing he had asked for earlier this week: KOIN found both federal courthouse buildings were finally getting graffiti removal underway.