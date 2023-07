July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. In this Mental Health Minute, Hilda Escalante, an Intensive Case Management Therapist, shares that minority populations with mental health issues also face additional challenges.

Remember, if you are in a mental health crisis, or struggling with substance abuse, call 9-8-8

Sponsored by ColumbiaCare and Jackson Care Connect.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.