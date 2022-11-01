Health coverage open enrollment period starts Nov. 1st

SOUTHERN OREGON, —November 1st marks the start of open enrollment for the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace. It’s a chance for those without health insurance to sign up and get covered for the new year.

Eligibility rules have changed this year. People who previously were not eligible for financial help because of coverage available to them through someone else may qualify for the first time this year. Around 80% of Oregonians qualify for financial help.

“We really encourage anyone to go to the marketplace and just see what you qualify for especially because there have been so many eligibility changes in the past few years and this is a big one it’s going to impact around 40,000 Oregonians,” said Amy Coven with the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace.

Open enrollment ends January 15th.

You can learn more at oregonhealthcare.gov