Health coverage open enrollment period starts Nov. 1st

Posted by Jenna King November 1, 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON, —November 1st marks the start of open enrollment for the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace. It’s a chance for those without health insurance to sign up and get covered for the new year.

Eligibility rules have changed this year. People who previously were not eligible for financial help because of coverage available to them through someone else may qualify for the first time this year. Around 80% of Oregonians qualify for financial help.

“We really encourage anyone to go to the marketplace and just see what you qualify for especially because there have been so many eligibility changes in the past few years and this is a big one it’s going to impact around 40,000 Oregonians,” said Amy Coven with the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace.

Open enrollment ends January 15th.

You can learn more at oregonhealthcare.gov

Tags:
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content