Oregon Nurses Association discussing ‘Safe Staffing Campaign’

SOUTHERN OREGON, —The Oregon Nurses Association hosting a town hall Tuesday, to discuss its safe staffing campaign.

The organization is discussing legislative action to address the root of Oregon’s ongoing staffing crisis.

Those include raising staffing standards statewide and increasing patient safety. It’s in the process of drafting a bill to strengthen Oregon’s existing nurse staffing law, and adding elements like minimal safe staffing standards.

“These two sides of our legislation will work together to make real measurable and meaningful changes for nurses and patients across the state,” said Paige Spence with the Oregon Nurses Association.

The language for the bill has been submitted to the group’s legislative council. The ONA says it’ll be part of the 2023 legislative session in January.