FDA approves ‘digital pill’
Courtesy: latimes.com
Silver Spring, Md. — The Food and Drug Administration has approved a ‘digital pill’ that tracks when patients take their medication.
The pill is a form of a drug called Abilify, which treats depression, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia. Embedded inside is a tiny sensor no bigger than a grain of rice. When the pill is swallowed, the sensor sends a signal to a patch worn by the patient. It then sends the info to a smartphone.
The patient can opt to share the data with doctors or family members. The FDA said it can help patients remember to take vital medication.
Some have raised concerns this will compromise patient privacy.
Natalie Weber anchors Your Place @ 7, and reports for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. She is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.
Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.
Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, getting lost in a good book, and exploring Southern Oregon.
