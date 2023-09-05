Public lecture about ‘End-of-Life Care’

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Ashland Library is hosting a series of lectures, called the ‘Big Ideas.’

It’s through a partnership of the Jackson County Library Services and the American Association of University Women.

The first one is coming up tomorrow, centered on caring for hospice patients.

The lecture, named ‘New Approaches to End-of-Life Care,’ features two guest speakers.

A nurse and a doctor both share their experiences with patients at the end of their life, but from a holistic approach.

They talk about the family relationship aspect.

They say that oftentimes, hospice patients don’t communicate to their loved ones, their wants and needs after they’re gone.

In the lecture, they give advice on how to open up the conversation.

One of the speakers, Dwight Wilson said, “it’s a discussion that begins with sharing and it ends over time with expectations being communicated to those around you, think about what you want at the end of life and look at that as a gift to others as you have these discussions.”

This holistic idea plays into their points of palliative care and how to reduce stress and improve quality of life in all aspects.

The event is free and open to the public, starting at 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Gresham room of the library.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.