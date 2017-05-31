Hearing date set for OnTrack’s HOME program

Medford, Ore. — A hearing date has been set in regards to OnTrack’s HOME program, an intensive residential treatment program for mothers and their children.
NBC5 News first told you back in March the organization requested a hearing after the Oregon Health Authority announced its intent to revoke the program’s license.
According to OHA that hearing has been scheduled to be heard by an administrative law judge in early October. In the meantime, the suspension of referrals to that program is still in place.
