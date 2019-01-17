“Heartbeat” abortion bill introduced in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (NBC) – A bill has been introduced in the South Carolina general assembly that would ban abortions if a fetal heartbeat is detected.
The bill would require doctors to test for a heartbeat, and if that heartbeat was detected, an abortion would be illegal.
The bill would have some medical emergency exceptions, but regardless, those who are anti-abortion and pro-abortion rights have very differing opinions.
Jeannie Smith is the founder and CEO of Coastline Women’s Health Center. She said, “If we have someone who has a beating heart, that is a live person, and it’s the government’s duty to protect that life.”
Secretary of the Horry County Democratic Party Alester Pryor said, “The representatives that we have in the state capitol should listen to the women, not make decisions on their moral standards.”
The bill is currently sitting in the committee on judiciary.