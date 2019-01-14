Heavy rains pummel southern California

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (KNBC) – A Pacific storm barreling into southern California Monday marks the start of a series of rainy days across the region, raising fears of mudslides and debris flows over areas stripped bare by the Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Streets were flooded but cars were still on the roads with people wearing raincoats and carrying umbrellas were out as the rain continued.
Forecasters say the week ahead will bring more rain as a warmer system moves in behind a winter storm. Mid-week could be the heaviest.
By the weekend, though, the rain is expected to move out and warm temperatures moving in.
In Orange County—including coastal, inland and mountain areas—a flash flood watch will be in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday night.