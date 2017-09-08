Congregation asks for rain through prayer and dance

MEDFORD, Ore. — Members of the Jerusalem Center in Medford hope to help the firefighting effort with a rain dance.
Senior pastor David Gomez wanted to find a way to help with the fire and smoke, So he and his congregation reached to their native roots and decided to pray for rain.
Members beat drums, sang and danced all to ask for rains to come to our region.
“We have cowboys, we have African-Americans — you know, we’re a mixed congregation — and so I thought from our cultural perspective, we could do a rain dance!” explained Pastor Gomez.
Chairman of the Klamath Tribes, Don Gentry, made the trip from Klamath County to give a helping hand.
You might be able to say the rain dance was a success, with rain coming to our area before they even started the pow wow.